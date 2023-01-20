Bey accumulated 16 points (6-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 28 minutes during Thursday's 126-108 loss to the Bulls.

Bey went 3-of-8 from the field for eight points in each half and finished third on the team in rebounds with nine. He added a team-high three steals in the contest, which also matched his season high as the Pistons suffered their sixth loss in the last seven games. The small forward has now scored at least 15 points in five straight and is 12-of-25 from the three-point line over that stretch.