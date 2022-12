Bey totaled five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT) in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 141-134 overtime win over the Hornets.

Although Wednesday's matchup went into overtime, Bey matched his lowest minutes total of the season and was held to a single-digit scoring total for the first time since Dec. 1. Over nine appearances since returning from a four-game absence, he's averaged 13.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 25.9 minutes per game.