Bey posted 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 119-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bey continues to show off his excellent marksmanship. He's hit five triples in back-to-back games, and he's reached that mark four times this month. On the season, the rookie has drained at least five triples 13 times.