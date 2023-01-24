Bey ended with 21 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 150-130 loss to the Bucks.

The 23-year-old appears to be getting more comfortable as a regular member of Detroit's starting five. Over his last six games, Bey is averaging 21.0 points, 6.3 boards, 2.3 threes, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals, a vast improvement after he failed to score more than 13 points in any of his first four starts after moving back into the role in late December.