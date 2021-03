Bey posted 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's loss to the Nets.

The 21-year-old has now hit at least one three-pointer in 24 games in a row. Bey is averaging 13.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 three-pointers during that stretch. The Villanova product should continue to start and hover around 30 minutes a game the rest of the way for the last-place Pistons.