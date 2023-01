Bey poured in 17 points (6-17 Fg, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 Ft), three rebounds, one assist, and three rebounds on 29 minutes of play, off the bench.

After starting the last three contests in place of suspended Killian Hayes, Bey returned to his role coming off the bench. He drilled a three-pointer to give Detroit a seven-point lead with just 1:12 left in the fourth quarter. With one second left, Bey caught an inbound pass and hit an insane game-winning three-pointer in traffic.