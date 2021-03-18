Bey amassed 28 points (8-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 victory over the Raptors.

Bey turned in easily his best game in over a month, helping the Pistons to a much-needed victory. The rookie has been a nice surprise this season after being thrust into a sizeable role with the departure of Blake Griffin. While we shouldn't expect this kind of production on a nightly basis, the minutes alone make him worthy of a backend 12-team roster spot.