Bey closed with 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT) and four rebounds over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 loss to Atlanta.

Bey at least topped double-digits in the loss, a far better performance coming off a game in which he managed just six points. Unfortunately, in typical fashion, Bey basically did nothing outside of score the basketball, something that certainly cuts into his overall value. He remains a relatively solid hold in all competitive formats but managers should just be aware that he brings nothing to the table, other than points and threes.