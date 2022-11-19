Bey was removed in the fourth quarter of Friday's 128-121 loss to the Lakers with an apparent right ankle issue, and Pistons head coach Dwane Casey wasn't immediately sure about the severity of the injury when asked about the matter following the game, Greg Beacham of The Associated Press reports.

Before departing, Bey finished with four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes. Bey looked to be in danger of moving into a permanent bench role after Marvin Bagley made his season debut last weekend, but the right toe sprain that Isaiah Stewart suffered in Monday's loss to Toronto reopened a spot in the starting five for Bey. If Bey is unable to suit up in Sunday's game in Sacramento, the Pistons could turn to Isaiah Livers or Hamidou Diallo to replace him in the starting five.