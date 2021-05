Bey dropped 26 points (10-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and an assist across 30 minutes Monday in the 119-112 loss to the Magic.

Bey has posted consecutive 20-point games for just the second time this season though he's seen his scoring increase in three straight outings. In those three contests, Bey is averaging 22.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game while connecting on 46.7 percent of his triples.