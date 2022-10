Bey finished Friday's 130-106 loss to the Knicks with 26 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one block and one steal over 33 minutes.

The third-year forward led all scorers on the night, but New York's superior depth won out. Bey bounced back from a quiet opener, and after a solid 2021-22 campaign he seems on track to take another modest step forward with his production this season.