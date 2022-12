Bey ended with 14 points (5-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals over 26 minutes during Sunday's 124-117 loss to the Lakers.

Bey led Detroit's bench in scoring and shots made from three, surpassing the double-digit scoring mark for the fifth straight game. Bey has averaged 17.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists in his last five games, averaging 2.4 threes per game over that span.