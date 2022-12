Bey registered 24 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-12 FT), six rebounds and seven assists over 33 minutes during Sunday's 122-112 loss to the Grizzlies.

Bey managed to do damage from the charity stripe in this one, attempting a season-high 12 free throws after shooting nine free throws in his last five contests combined. Sunday also marked the first time he hit the 20-point threshold since Nov. 7 against the Thunder.