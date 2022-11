Bey amassed 25 points (8-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 112-103 victory over the Thunder.

The third-year forward led the Pistons in scoring while topping 20 points for the third time in the last five games. Bey is settling in as a complementary weapon for Detroit, averaging 17.0 points, 4.8 boards, 1.9 threes and 1.5 assists through 11 contests.