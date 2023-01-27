Bey contributed 25 points (10-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt), nine rebounds and three assists over 32 minutes during Thursday's 130-122 win over the Nets.

Bey did most of his damage in the third quarter, knocking down six of seven shot attempts for 15 points, including all three of his attempts from beyond the arc. Outside of that the small forward went 4-of-12 for 11 points, though he did add five fourth-quarter rebounds to help the Pistons seal up a rare win on the road. Bey led the team in points (25), rebounds (9) and three-pointers made (5) and has now broken the 20-point mark in five of his last six.