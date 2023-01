Bey amassed 21 points (6-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 loss to the Knicks.

Bey connected on a team-high five threes while posting a team-high-tying point total in Sunday's loss. Bey has tallied scored 20 or more points with five or more rebounds in three straight games.