Bey amassed 21 points (6-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 loss to the Knicks.

Bey connected on a team-high five threes while posting a tying for the highest point total on the team in Sunday's loss. He's produced 20 or more points with five or more rebounds in three straight games, but Bey isn't bringing much else to the table when his shots from distance aren't falling. Despite seeing no fewer than 26 minutes in any of Detroit's eight games thus far in January, he's averaging only 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during that stretch.