Bey had 10 points (3-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist during a 128-120 loss at Atlanta on Monday.

Bey started over Blake Griffin, who was resting for maintenance purposes. He struggled to make shots during the second half, missing all five of his field-goal attempts. Presuming Griffin returns against the Warriors on Tuesday, that means Bey will likely move back to the bench.