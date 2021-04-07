Bey scored 25 points (9-15 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added one assist in a 134-119 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.

Bey was able to score 20-plus points for the fifth time this season due to some efficient shooting. The forward was struggling with his shot in the four games prior to Tuesday's contest, shooting just 24.2 percent from the field and 14.2 percent from three. Bey is averaging 10.4 points and 2.2 rebounds over his last five games and doesn't offer much fantasy value in standard, redraft leagues.