Bey isn't starting Friday's matchup against the Hornets, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Bey has started 10 straight and 13 of Detroit's past 15 games, but he'll shift back to the bench in favor of Isaiah Stewart, who'll be joined by Jaden Ivey, Alec Burks, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jalen Duren. Across 18 appearances as a reserve, Bey has averaged 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 25.5 minutes per game.