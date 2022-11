Bey (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Bey injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of Friday's loss to the Lakers and will be out Sunday. Detroit is already shorthanded, with Isaiah Stewart (toe) and Cade Cunningham (shin) both out for an extended period. More minutes could be in store for Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley, Hamidou Diallo and Kevin Knox.