Bey played in 21 minutes off the bench and added 15 points (6-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in the Pistons' 122-111 win over the Nets.

Bey started the two previous games with Wayne Ellington (calf) and had a tough time shooting the ball, making just 30 percent of his shots prior to Tuesday's performance. Despite moving back to the bench, he did manage to play more minutes than Ellington. He's now played at least 20 minutes in three straight games and has registered double-digit points in two of those three games.