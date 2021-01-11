Bey contributed 12 points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Sunday's 96-86 loss to the Jazz.

Bey continues to play well for the Pistons and has been one of the more impressive rookies thus far this season. Despite serviceable production at best in this game, the fact he played 27 minutes even with Blake Griffin on the court bodes well for his future. He is not a player to be targeting in 12-team formats just yet but should the Pistons eventually fall out of the playoff race, he could find himself thrust into a more prominent role.