Bey closed with 10 points (2-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 114-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Bey struggled to find any rhythm on the offensive end, ending with a paltry 10 points on 2-of-10 shooting. It appears Bey is going to continue to come off the bench for the Pistons, limiting his upside. Minutes are going to be the key factor when evaluating his ROS value. If he can maintain at least 25 per night, he should at least remain on the standard league radar, especially for anyone in need of points.