Bey totaled 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes Saturday in a loss to the Trail Blazers.

Bey has gone just 4-of-15 from deep over his past two games, but he seems to have the green light and has shown some promise as a three-point shooter in his rookie campaign. On the season, he is posting per-game averages of 10.9 points, 4.0 boards and 2.3 treys.