Bey produced 31 points (10-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 135-118 victory over the Timberwolves.

With the Pistons missing multiple starters, Bey stepped up and topped 30 points for the first time this season. The third-year forward still isn't as consistent as Detroit would like, scoring just two points against the Sixers on Sunday, but over his last nine games Bey is averaging a solid 15.2 points, 4.3 boards, 2.2 threes, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.7 minutes a night.