Bey scored 20 points (6-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go along with five rebounds, two steals and one assist across 36 minutes in Monday's win over Cleveland.

Bey was 0-for-6 from two-point range but nailed six threes to salvage a good scoring night. He also continued to prove to be strong defensive contributor, tallying at least one steal for the seventh consecutive game. Bey has seen an increased role in that same span -- he's averaged 31.3 minutes -- and taken advantage by averaging 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 3.0 threes per contest.