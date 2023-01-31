Bey amassed 18 points (5-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals over 32 minutes during Monday's 111-105 loss to the Mavericks.

Bey put up another solid 12-team line in the loss, continuing what has been a nice return to form over the past two weeks. After a period in which he fell out of favor, not only in fantasy circles but also in Detroit, he has flipped the script of late, putting up top-60 value over the past two weeks. Confidence is not high when it comes to Dwane Casey's rotations, but as long as Bey is playing key minutes as a starter, he is worth rostering.