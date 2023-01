Bey finished Friday's 116-110 loss to the Pelicans with 20 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes.

Bey was unable to lock in from the field, but he still managed to put up 20 points by getting to the charity stripe. He attempted 10 shots from the free-throw line, which marks his most since Dec. 4 against Memphis. Bey is averaging 17.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in four consecutive starts.