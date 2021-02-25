Bey (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against Sacramento.
Bey has started each of the last six games for the Pistons, but he's dealing with a left ankle sprain that puts his availability for Friday's matchup into question. If he's unable to suit up, Josh Jackson and Jerami Grant should see increased run for Detroit.
