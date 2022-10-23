Bey ended Saturday's 124-115 loss to the Pacers with 20 points (5-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes.

Bey notched his first double-double of the season, recapturing some of the form that saw him vault into relevance to close the 2021-22 season. The Pistons clearly view him as a significant piece of their future, meaning his role should be guaranteed all season long. Efficiency from the floor will continue to be an issue but that should not be a surprise for anyone who took a shot at him.