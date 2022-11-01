Bey accumulated 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 110-108 loss to the Bucks.

The up-and-down season for Bey continued Monday, turning in another underwhelming performance. It appears he enjoys alternating strong performances with duds, something that is sure to provide managers with a lot of headaches should it continue. With that said, he does remain a 12-team asset, albeit a frustrating one.