Bey will come off the bench Sunday against the Celtics, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

The 21-year-old started Friday and put up 17 points (5-11 FG, 5-8 3PT, 2-4 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, one assist and two steals in 30 minutes, but Blake Griffin (concussion) is back in the lineup Sunday. Bey should have a reduced role off the bench with Detroit back at full strength.