Bey (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bey missed four straight games with a right ankle sprain, but he returns to the starting unit as Detroit is missing quite a few pieces with injury -- the list includes Isaiah Stewart (toe), Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle), Jaden Ivey (knee) and Cade Cunningham (shin). Bey is averaging 14.2 points per game across nine appearances in November, and there's a chance he might have a higher usage rate than normal considering all the absences the Pistons are dealing with.