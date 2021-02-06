Bey scored 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3PT, 2-3 FT) to go along with four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in Friday's loss to the Suns.

Bey played his most minutes since Jan. 10 in the absence of Wayne Ellington (calf). He showed no hesitation getting his shot up and posted a 24.2 percent usage rate. Though his shot didn't fall consistently, he found other ways to contribute in the box score -- particularly on the defensive side of the floor. If Ellington remains out Saturday against the Lakers, Bey could see increased run once again.