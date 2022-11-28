Bey amassed 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Sunday's 102-94 loss to Cleveland.

Bey returned to the lineup Sunday, ending with 15 points in 35 minutes. While the production was far from eyepopping, the fact he played 35 minutes in his first game back would indicate he is fully recovered and ready to roll. The Pistons were without a number of key pieces in this one and so managers should be prepared for a downturn in playing time once the playing ranks are close to fully stocked.