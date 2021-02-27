Bey had 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Friday's loss against the Kings.

Bey was one of three Detroit players that surpassed the 15-point mark, and the rookie has benefited from the absence of Blake Griffin (not injury related) to gain a bigger role. Since moving to the starting lineup on a regular basis back on Feb. 14, he is averaging 13.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals while logging 32.6 minutes per contest.