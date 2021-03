Bey provided 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 33 minutes in Monday's 118-104 win over the Raptors.

Bey continued his red-hot sharpshooting in the win with five three-pointers. Over the past four games, the Villanova product has drained 14 threes with a 46.7 percent conversion rate. He joined a combination of rookies to spur on this victory, a sign that the youth-focused rebuild in Detroit is in full swing