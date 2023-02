Bey closed with 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 118-112 victory over the Hornets.

Bey moved to the bench for this one as the Pistons opted for a larger frontcourt with Isaiah Stewart starting next to Jalen Duren. Whether or not this is a permanent switch remains to be seen. Bey's production as a reserve is slightly lower than his output as a starter, although his usage rate is a bit higher with the second unit.