Bey registered 22 points (7-21 FG, 4-15 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 37 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Heat.

Bey was largely inefficient in the season finale, as he needed 21 shots to get 22 points and missed 11 of his attempts from beyond the arc, but he still paced the Pistons in scoring in what was a meaningless game for a Detroit franchise that's already thinking about next season. Bey became a regular starter in mid-February and ended as one of the Pistons' potential building blocks going forward, as he averaged 14 points per game since moving to the starting lineup on a permanent basis.