Bey exploded for 30 points (10-12 FG, 7-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and 12 rebounds across 27 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Celtics.

Bey has scored in double digits in four of his last five games, but he came out of nowhere to post a season-high 30 points while also grabbing a season-best 12 rebounds. Bey has shown glimpses of being a potential starter in the not-so-distant future, but he is expected to remain on a bench role while Blake Griffin remains with the team. Bey has been playing well of late, however, and he is averaging 15.2 points per game over his last five appearances.