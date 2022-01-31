Bey chipped in 31 points (11-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 115-105 win over the Cavaliers.

Bey scored 30-plus points for the fourth time this season and for the second time in his last six games. During that stretch, the second-year forward has averaged 20.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.0 minutes. While Bey's production has been increased as of late, fantasy managers should be cautious moving forward, as the returns of Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk from COVID-19 protocols could diminish Bey's fantasy potential moving forward.