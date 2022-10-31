Bey accumulated 28 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes during Sunday's 128-114 win over the Warriors.

Bey had scored just 30 points combined over his previous three outings before Sunday's season-high 28 points. Through seven games, he's made 45.5 percent of his shot attempts, a vast improvement of his 39.9 field-goal percentage in his first two years. He's not yet found the ability to consistently produce and remains a bit of a fantasy wild card night-to-night.