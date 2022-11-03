Bey accumulated 22 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-91 loss to the Bucks.
Bey has now scored in double digits in three games in a row and while he seems to be trending in the right direction from a scoring perspective, the lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis hinders his fantasy output. He's scored at least 20 points twice in that span, though, and he's averaging 16.8 points per game across his last five contests.
