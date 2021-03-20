Bey scored 20 points (6-15 FG, 2-9 3pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Friday's win over the Rockets.

Bey shot well from inside the arc and free-throw line to cover up his struggles from three-point range. He was able to reach at least 20 points for the second consecutive game as a result, the first time he's done so all season. Moving forward, Bey should continue to get minutes as the Pistons look to develop their young players, though the return of Hamidou Diallo (groin) and Wayne Ellington (groin) could put a dent in his usage.