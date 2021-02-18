Bey finished with 12 points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 105-102 loss to the Bulls.

Bey has been thrust into a sizeable role with the Pistons opting to exclude Blake Griffin from their active lineup. It appears as though he is going to be running with the starting unit for the foreseeable future and given what we have seen thus far, he is worth a look in standard formats. It is unlikely to be smooth sailing when it comes to production but the opportunity is going to be there, making him an intriguing pickup.