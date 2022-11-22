Head coach Dwane Casey said Monday that Bey flew back to Detroit to receive treatment for his sprained right ankle, signaling that the forward won't be available for the remaining three contests of the Pistons' three-game road trip, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Bey, who sat out Sunday's loss to the Kings, will miss games Tuesday in Denver, Wednesday in Utah and Friday in Phoenix while he's back in Detroit to continue his rehab program. Once the Pistons return to Detroit on Saturday, expect another update on Bey's status to be made available. While Bey was sidelined Sunday, Isaiah Livers entered the starting five and Kevin Knox claimed a spot in Casey's rotation.