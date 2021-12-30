Bey notched 32 points (9-19 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block over 43 minutes during Wednesday's 94-85 loss to the Knicks.

Bey has now scored at least 20 points in six of his prior seven contests. Over that span, the 22-year-old is averaging 24.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals. Bey has seen a noticeable dip in his three-point shooting, but is connecting on a respectable 36.7 percent of his triples in December. Bey will look to stay hot Saturday against the Spurs.