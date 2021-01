Bey will come off the bench Monday against the Sixers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

The rookie first-round pick started Saturday and had 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and a steal over 19 minutes, but Blake Griffin (injury management) will return to the starting lineup Monday. Bey is averaging 8.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 38.9 percent from deep and should fill his usual role off the bench for Detroit.