Bey will come off the bench Tuesday against the Warriors, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

The 21-year-old received the start Monday and had 10 points (3-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes, but he'll head back to the bench with Blake Griffin (rest) rejoining the starting five. Bey didn't play in the season opener and saw only six minutes Saturday, so he's unlikely to replicate Monday's workload when the Pistons are near full strength.